“I’m a scouser” - Sheffield United star responds to his own fans chanting ‘feed the Scousers’ in defeat to Liverpool 

Jack Robinson had a blunt response for the section of Sheffield United fans signing the 'feed the Scousers' chant in their team's 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday (6 December).

The chant has been around since 1984 and is sung to the tune of Band Aid's Christmas song 'Feed the World', which was released in the same year. It is widely regarded as an offensive chant considering it mocks food poverty.

During the match at Bramall Lane, some of the Blades fans seemed to be singing the aforementioned chant inside the stadium. Robinson, who was drying the ball with his shirt on the touchline just before taking a throw-in, turned around, apparently saying "I'm a scouser!" (h/t SportBible).

Born in Warrington, a town which sits on the banks of river Mersey, Robinson joined Liverpool's youth academy in 2002. He stayed at Anfield until 2014, making 11 senior appearances for the club, before joining QPR on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Sheffield United, after joining them in January 2021 from Nottingham Forest. Having started his career as a left-back, he has transitioned into a center-back and has made 15 appearances for the Blades this term.

Robinson was at the end of a 2-0 defeat earlier this week as his former club scored in both halves to go within two points of league leaders Arsenal. Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai meant the Reds now have 34 points from 15 matches.

Sheffield United remain bottom of the league after Liverpool defeat

Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just five points from 15 matches.

They were promoted to the first division last season after finishing runner-up in the Championship. Having recently been re-appointed as the club's head coach, Chris Wilder saw his team outplayed at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Liverpool kept 76% of the ball, managing eight shots on target as compared to the hosts' one. The Reds completed 529 passes with an 84% accuracy. While that may be considered a few points off their desired level, it was considerably better than Sheffield United's pass completion rate of 48%.

Wilder's side will next face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (9 December) at home. The Bees currently sit nine places and 14 points above Sheffield United this season.