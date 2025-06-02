“I’m seeing a lot of things that are not okay” - David Beckham tells Manchester United stars they are not acting right during Asia tour

David Beckham has shared his thoughts on Manchester United's recent tour to Asia. He slammed the players' behavior on and off the pitch, comparing it to the squad he used to play in.
The Red Devils traveled to Asia for friendlies after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. They first lost 1-0 against ASEAN All-Stars in Malaysia before beating Hong Kong 3-1 in Hong Kong. However, along with the results, some off-the-pitch incidents also garnered media attention.
Amad Diallo was seen showing his middle finger, but he alleged that it came after he was subject to abuse about his mother. A fan also alleged that Alejandro Garnacho pushed him in Kuala Lumpur.
Amidst all this, Manchester United legend David Beckham shared his thoughts on CBS Sports, saying (via Mirror):
"It's tough times. I don't like seeing some of things that are going on at the club. On the pitch is what counts but in all honesty I'm seeing a lot of things that are not okay in my eyes as a fan and as a lover of Man United. You have to represent the badge. That's what it is about. I've seen a lot of things where players are not acting in the right manner."
He also reminisced about his own time at the club, saying:
"We were a part of a team that was so well mannered. We understood what it meant to play for Manchester United. We understood what the badge meant. Wherever we travelled, whether it was in Europe or in Asia, we respected the fans. We respected the fact that they were turning up, paying money and wanting you to sign and take pictures. You respect that."
Manchester United will now return to pre-season after a break and will travel to Sweden and the United States.
Manchester United confirm first summer signing
The Red Devils have confirmed the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer. As per journalist Ben Jacobs, United triggered his £62.5 million release clause, but it will be paid in three installments. Moreover, he has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend it by a year.
Cunha first joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2023 before the move was made permanent that summer. He has been brilliant for them, recording 33 goals and 15 assists in 92 games across competitions.
He will bring versatility and flair to a struggling Manchester United side. They scored just 44 goals in 38 Premier League games in the 2024-25 season, with only four sides scoring fewer. They also finished 15th and failed to win any silverware.