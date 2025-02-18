"I'm not seeing wins. That's the problem" - Rio Ferdinand makes worrying claims as he talks about Manchester United's relegation battle

Rio Ferdinand is concerned about how close Manchester United are to the relegation zone amid their turbulent form this season. The pundit has admitted that he's anxious about his former side's difficult run of fixtures.

Ruben Amorim's side have slipped down to 15th in the Premier League table, having won just eight fixtures so far this season. The Red Devils are 15 points adrift of the top four while sitting 12 points ahead of 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

Although it seems they have a considerable gap to the relegation zone, Manchester United are set to face multiple teams in the top half of the table in their remaining games for the campaign.

They have the likes of Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Chelsea left to play this term. The only fixture Ferdinand feels confident United can secure any points from is their clash against Leicester City on March 16.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the iconic former Manchester United center-back said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Only Wolves and West Ham separate my club from the relegation places. Do you realise we're that close? Someone said we need 11 points just to stay up."

"I've got the fixture list: Everton away, Ipswich at home, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest away. Before hosting Man City, and going to Newcastle away, and then Wolves, Bournemouth, Brentford, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Leicester. The only place I see us getting anything - and I'm not even saying a win - is Leicester."

Ferdinand concluded:

"I'm not seeing wins. That's the problem."

Manchester United will next face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (February 22).

Rio Ferdinand offers three-word response when asked whether Manchester United should sack Ruben Amorim

Rio Ferdinand has delivered his verdict on whether Manchester United should stick with Ruben Amorim after his struggles so far at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss is under fire at the moment as the Red Devils struggle to win points in the English top tier. United have won just four games in the league since Amorim took over in November.

While hosting a Q&A on his X account, Ferdinand was asked by a fan whether the club should part ways with Amorim or back him and reinforce his squad in the summer transfer window. He replied:

"No - coach stays!"

While he has come under increasing scrutiny this season, Amorim does not seem worried about his future at Old Trafford.

