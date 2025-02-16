Ruben Amorim responds when asked if he's worried about his future at Manchester United after loss to Tottenham

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has responded when asked if he was worried about his future at the club, following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils visited New White Hart Lane earlier today (February 16) for their Premier League clash, enduring a 1-0 loss to the hosts.

Ad

After James Maddison found the net for Spurs in the first half (13'), it was hardly a clinical affair, as neither side scored another goal for the rest of the game. Following the loss, the Red Devils now sit in 15th place with 29 points, a mere 12 points ahead of relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in 18th.

During his post-match press conference, Ruben Amorim was asked about his job stability, especially with the Red Devils dwindling near the relegation zone. He responded (via Utd District on X):

Ad

Trending

"I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident on my work and I just want to win games. The place in the table is my worry, I am not worried about me."

Ad

Since Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United in November 2024, it has been quite a difficult task. The head coach has now managed 21 games, winning just nine.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim confirms Amad Diallo's long-term injury status

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Amad Diallo will potentially be out for the rest of the season, due to a serious injury. He was unavailable for their match against Tottenham Hotspur, after picking up the heavy knock during a training session.

Ad

When asked if Amad, who has scored six goals and provided six assists in 22 Premier League games, would miss the rest of the season, Amorim told Sky Sports (via BeSoccer):

"I think so."

He also admitted that there were other injury situations, adding:

"Amad was alone, Ugarte was a kick. Toby and Kobbie - they felt something during training. It is what it is but we have the kids, they have the opportunity to be on the bench and they are ready to play... It's a really hard season and we have to deal with that and we are doing that."

Manchester United will be troubled about their injury concerns, as they remain in contention to win the Europa League and the FA Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback