Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has sent an emotional message to Gerard Pique after the latter's decision to retire from football. The 35-year-old surprised the footballing world on Friday, November 4, after posting a video on social media announcing his retirement from football.

The La Liga clash against UD Almeria on Saturday, November 5, will be his last match for Barcelona.

Since his shock decision to call it quits from football, tributes have poured in from around the world for one of Barca's most iconic players in the 21st century. \

Former teammate Puyol also chimed in and posted an emotional tweet with a heartfelt message for Pique. He wrote:

"Thanks for everything, Geri. I'm in shock. It has been very unfair to you, few have defended the Barça shirt as you have. I will always be able to explain that I played alongside you, a privilege. i love you friend [red heart emoji]."

Carles Puyol @Carles5puyol Gràcies per tot, Geri. Estic en shock. S’ha sigut molt injust amb tu, pocs han defensat la samarreta del Barça com tu ho has fet. Sempre podré explicar que vaig jugar al teu costat, un privilegi. T’estimo amic. Gràcies per tot, Geri. Estic en shock. S’ha sigut molt injust amb tu, pocs han defensat la samarreta del Barça com tu ho has fet. Sempre podré explicar que vaig jugar al teu costat, un privilegi. T’estimo amic.❤️ https://t.co/MweMaUnaXD

Pique came through La Masia but joined Manchester United before the start of the 2003-04 campaign. He rejoined Barcelona in the summer of 2008 after making just 23 senior appearances for the Red Devils in four years.

Since then, Pique has scored 53 goals and provided 15 assists in 653 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants. He formed an iconic partnership with Puyol before the latter retired at the end of the 2013-14 season.

The two shared the pitch 159 times as teammates at the club and international level. Pique is rightly regarded as a legend at the club despite his poor form this season.

He has made just nine appearances across competitions under manager Xavi Hernandez this season.

Gerard Pique could return to Barcelona in the future

Pique has hinted that he will return to Barcelona in the future despite retiring mid-season.

An excerpt from his message reads (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Sooner or later, I'll be back here at Barça."

The center-back's contract will be terminated with immediate effect. Otherwise, his current contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Sentiments aside, this will come as a financial boost to the decision-makers at Camp Nou. The club is expected to take a financial hit after a busy summer transfer window where they activated four economic levers to register all their new signings.

The recent elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stages will not do their finances any favors.

