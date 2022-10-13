Barcelona manager Xavi extremely angry with performance last night and singles out superstar for criticism in the locker room - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly lost faith in playing Gerard Pique on big occasions after the 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday (October 12).

Pique seemed completely unaware of what was going on behind him on two occasions during the game against the Italian side at Camp Nou. The first incident occurred when an Inter free-kick was played into the box in the 17th minute from out wide.

Instead of attacking the ball in the air, the Spain icon left it, perhaps assuming Marc-Andre ter Stegen would be behind him. Edin Dzeko instead got on the end of the cross but to no avail.

The same mistake was repeated in the 50th minute when Pique gestured that there was no danger from an Alessandro Baston ball into the box. Lurking behind him was midfielder Nicolo Barella, who netted the equalizer to cancel out Ousmane Dembele's first-half strike.

Barca then trailed twice, only for them to draw level on both occasions through the brilliance of Robert Lewandowski. For Robin Gosens' 89th-minute goal, the argument could be made that Pique should have stopped Lautaro Martinez's assist from out wide.

The game finished 3-3, leaving Barca needing a miracle to progress from the group. As per AS, Xavi was infuriated after the game, especially with Pique.

The Spaniard did not harangue the players in the dressing room but drew conclusions that he cannot rely on Pique in big games anymore. It is understood that this will be the 35-year-old defender's last season at Camp Nou.

Pique helped the club financially this summer when he agreed to play on reduced wages. He has visibly fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and only started against I Nerazzurri due to injuries to Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen.

Xavi needs a miracle for Barcelona to qualify from Champions League group

Bayern Munich are top of Group C with four wins from four games while Inter are second, five points behind the Bavarians. Barcelona are third with four points after four matchdays and will not topple Inter on a head-to-head record if the two teams are tied.

The Catalan giants will now have to hope that Viktoria Plzen at least pick up a point in Italy - something they have never done in their brief Champions League history. They lost 2-0 to AC Milan in the San Siro during the 2011-12 campaign. Plzen then lost 5-0 to AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the 2018-19 season.

Barca also have the daunting task of facing Bayern at Camp Nou on October 26. A loss against the Germans will confirm Barcelona's relegation from the Champions League group stage. Inter could end matters against the Czech side on the same day if they win at home.

