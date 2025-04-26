“I’m shocked”, “He bailed us out” - Chelsea fans salute 27-year-old star as he surprisingly produces stunning display in win vs Everton

Chelsea fans were full of praise for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after an impressive display for the side in their league meeting with Everton. The Blues claimed a sixth win in their last seven home games with a 1-0 triumph over the Toffees to climb into the top four.

Spain international Sanchez was restored as the Blues' first-choice last month after a brief spell playing backup to Filip Jorgensen. The 27-year-old was named in the starting XI for a 28th time in the league as his side hosted Everton with a place in the top four up for grabs.

Enzo Maresca's side claimed a narrow win over Everton, with Sanchez keeping a clean sheet in front of the Chelsea fans. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has come under heavy criticism for his inconsistent showings for his side this season but was named Man of the Match against Everton.

Robert Sanchez's performance was pleasing to the fans of his side, and they took to X to praise him for his display. A fan pointed out that he earned his clean sheet and helped his side pick up all three points.

"Sanchez named man of the match. We are quick to criticise him but today he bailed us out. Massive performance from him", they wrote.

Another fan admitted that he deserves his Man of the Match award following his display between the sticks.

"Deserved MOTM for Sanchez. Won us the points today", they wrote.

Another fan praised the Spaniard for stepping up to the plate when his side needed him the most.

"Credit where it’s due, Robert Sanchez saved Chelsea from a heartbreak. Stepping up during crunch time. Today is a good example of a game you’d see without his brain dead moments, and probably why Chelsea persist with him. Hopefully it helps his confidence", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that the goalkeeper was excellent in the game.

"Robert Sanchez fair play today you been excellent", they posted.

Another fan expressed their shock at the performance of the goalkeeper.

"Robert Sanchez, wow, incredible in a good way. I’m shocked. What a save", they wrote.

A fan referred to Sanchez as an enigma for his inconsistent showings.

"Sanchez is such an enigma. He's always been able to save unreal shots, but he's just as capable of making stupid mistakes at the silliest of times", they opined.

Another fan singled Sanchez out for praise as they were critical of the overall team performance in the second half.

"We been an utter disgrace this half unacceptable, Sanchez has saved us", they wrote.

A fan asked what the goalkeeper had for breakfast to put on such a fine display.

"WHAT DID SANCHEZ EAT FOR BREAKFAST TODAY", they questioned.

Robert Sanchez has developed a reputation for being error-prone, having made the most errors leading to goals for any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. The Spaniard, however, was in sensational form against Everton as he prevented them from breaching his goal.

Sanchez made three saves during the game at Stamford Bridge, denying Beto and Dwight McNeil in impressive fashion. He made five high claims and 11 recoveries for hi side, setting the tone for a narrow win at home.

Chelsea edge Everton to keep UCL hopes alive

Chelsea claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge to move up two places to fourth, leapfrogging Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. The Blues continued their dominance over Everton at home, with the Toffees winless at Stamford Bridge since 1994.

Striker Nicolas Jackson was on the scoresheet for Enzo Maresca's side for a first time this calendar year following his 27th minute strike. The 23-year-old received a pass from Enzo Fernandez before rifling an effort into the bottom corner of Jordan Pickford's net. He took his tally in the league to ten goals, scoring for the first time since December.

Chelsea had Robert Sanchez to thank between the sticks as they held on to claim three hard-earned points in front of their fans. Everton manager David Moyes has never managed a win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge, and his wait for a win at the ground continues.

