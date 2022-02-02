"I’m shocked” – Paul Merson says he can’t believe Premier League clubs did not attempt to sign 31-year-old in January 

It was shocking that more Premier League clubs didn't attempt to sign Aaron Ramsey on Deadline Day, according to former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson.

The Welsh midfielder eventually made a "shock" loan move to Scottish Champions Rangers.

He was linked with Premier League sides such as Burnley, Newcastle, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers but Ramsey opted to go to Rangers instead.

Merson is shocked that more Premier League clubs didn't try signing the Welsh international. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I’m very shocked there isn’t Premier League clubs in for him. He’s a player that scores goals from midfield, a good player and I’m shocked there aren’t more clubs in for him."

Ramsey, 31, spent three challenging years at Italian giants Juventus. In that period, he only mustered up 70 appearances for the side, scoring six goals and assisting six.

The midfielder was told he was not part of Juventus manager Massimillano Allegri's plans this season, so a move was inevitable.

Ramsey, however, was quick to defend the move stating:

"I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week."

Was Ramsey correct in choosing Rangers over Premier League?

Rangers are currently managed by former Holland defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst. They are an attractive proposition these days having been transformed by former manager Steven Gerrard. They look likely to retain their SPL title and are building on the progression made under Gerrard prior.

This transformation is something that would have certainly attracted Ramsey to the club.

However, a move to Wolves would have been perfect for the Welsh international. He would have played alongside the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in a slick midfield.

Likewise, the Newcastle revolution is now in full swing after the PIF takeover last year. They are looking to climb up the table to stay in the league next season and Ramsey could have been a major driving force in their relegation battle.

Burnley are making some astute signings, bringing in the likes of Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg on Deadline Day.There is a real feeling that the club are on the up.

Ramsey's decision to move to Rangers will certainly be under review as he begins his career at Ibrox.

