"I'm a shy guy" - Argentina star opens up about his friendship with PSG superstar Lionel Messi 

Brighton & Hove Albion and Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister has shed light on the relationship he shares with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace and his compatriot Lionel Messi.

Mac Allister established himself as an integral member of Lionel Scaloni’s squad over the course of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 24-year-old was introduced into Argentina’s midfield from the second Group C fixture. With him operating at the heart of La Albiceleste’s midfield, they did not lose a single match in Qatar, winning their first World Cup in 36 years.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi commenting on Brighton's Instagram post welcoming back Alexis Mac Allister. Lionel Messi commenting on Brighton's Instagram post welcoming back Alexis Mac Allister. https://t.co/t0Bq4nATpi

Mac Allister and Lionel Messi were in perfect sync over the course of the tournament in Qatar. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Brighton man has now opened up about his off-field friendship with fellow-introvert Lionel Messi.

“With him [Messi], I have a normal relationship,” Mac Allister began.

“I’m a shy guy and I try not to speak a lot – he is similar. We don’t speak too much but on the pitch, we have a good connection.”

Mac Allister, who scored once in Qatar, also went on to admit that every player wanted to win the FIFA World Cup for Messi.

He added:

“We wanted to win that trophy for him. We knew how important it was for his career and our careers. But we didn’t feel pressure, even though we lost the first game, we were there and it was up to us to win it.

“The way we reacted after the first game was really important and it’s amazing what we are living now.”

The PSG ace emerged as Argentina’s standout performer at the Qatar World Cup, scoring seven times and claiming three assists. He was awarded the FIFA Golden Ball for his stellar displays across the tournament.

Al-Hilal hilariously puts up Lionel Messi’s jersey up for sale at their store after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer

On December 30, Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr confirmed that they had signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to become the biggest player to play in the Middle East, and his arrival has already given Al-Nassr’s popularity a tangible boost.

The club’s official Twitter page has gained over 6.5 million followers in the last four days and is expected to sell a record number of jerseys in the coming days. Al-Nassr’s biggest rivals Al-Hilal have come up with an innovative way to burst the Ronaldo bubble, putting Lionel Messi’s jersey up for sale at their official stores.

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Al-Nassr’s rival Al-Hilal has printed Messi jerseys for sale in their store. Even in the middle of a desert, Ronaldo can’t hide from Messi. Al-Nassr’s rival Al-Hilal has printed Messi jerseys for sale in their store. Even in the middle of a desert, Ronaldo can’t hide from Messi. https://t.co/um1Vs8UDc8

It is to be noted that the PSG ace has not been linked with a move to Al-Hilal. The Argentina superstar is expected to stay in Paris until at least June 2024.

