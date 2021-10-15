“I’m sick of giving it to Messi” – Patrice Evra explains his choice for 2021 Ballon d'Or

Patrice Evra has become the latest to throw his weight behind Jorginho in the 2021 Ballon d'Or race. The Manchester United legend believes the Italian has won trophies with his club and country and thus deserves it this year.

Jorginho is reportedly one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year, and many pundits have backed him. The midfielder won Euro 2020 with his country and the Champions League with Chelsea last season. Jorginho added to those titles by winning the UEFA Super Cup this season.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are the other players in the race, while Karim Benzema is making a late charge for it.

Patrice Evra recently discussed the Ballon d'Or race with Gianfranco Zola. During the conversation, he stated that Jorginho should be the one lifting the trophy as he has delivered for his club and country. The Frenchman claims Lionel Messi did not do much with Barcelona this year and thus falls behind the Chelsea star.

"I totally disagree. Because, in my opinion, this Ballon d'Or is for [N'Golo] Kante or Jorginho, he deserves it! I do not understand why people say 'He's just a midfielder', he won everything! Participating a lot in these triumphs. In my opinion, it's an injustice [if Jorginho does not win it]. I'm sick of giving it to [Lionel] Messi. What did he win last year? Ok, the Copa America, but with Barcelona, what did he do? Last year, Jorginho also won trophies that didn't exist, so for me it's an absolute injustice [if he does not win it]."

Jorginho's managers back him for Ballon d'Or

Jorginho is undoubtedly a vital part of Chelsea and Italy's starting XIs, and thus, both managers have backed him to win the Ballon d'Or. Speaking to the media recently, Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini said:

"They are there because they are good, not because of me. Jorginho should, in my opinion, win the Ballon d'Or. He has won everything and deserves it a lot. It would seem strange to me otherwise."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was quizzed on the Ballon d'Or topic earlier this season, and he too backed Jorginho for the award.

"Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He is a very intelligent player and it is a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football."

Jorginho has some tough competition for the Ballon d'Or and will need to play at his best for the next two months to get his hands on the trophy.

