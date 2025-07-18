"I'm somebody who goes with my gut feeling a lot" - Noni Madueke explains decision to join Arsenal as club confirm player transfer from Chelsea

New Arsenal signing Noni Madueke has explained that he's a player who trusts and follows his instinct a lot. He also believes that his instinct has led him in the right direction in his football career so far.
In an interview during his unveiling on Friday, which Arsenal.com released, Madueke said (via Transfer News Live):
"I'm somebody who goes with my gut feeling a lot of the time and I feel like it's steered me in the right direction so far. I don't think it's going to be any different here. I think it's going to be a great success and I'm really happy to be here. It's already a great team with a clear identity and I can't wait to bring my style to the team and try and help the boys as much as possible to take that next step."
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal paid £48.5 million plus an additional £3.5 million in add-ons to secure Madueke's signing from Chelsea. The Englishman has signed a five-year deal at the Emirates, and he's expected to improve Mikel Arteta's right-wing options.
Noni Madueke is a forward with a decent amount of Premier League experience. Thus, he could be a decent option that Arteta could rely on, given his attacking proficiency. He could also serve as a remarkable replacement for Bukayo Saka in terms of injury and squad rotation. Last season, the Englishman contributed 11 goals and five assists in 46 appearances for Chelsea.
"We’re all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
The Gunners' manager, Mikel Arteta, has expressed his delight over the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea. The Spanish tactician said that Madueke is a powerful youngster and he's also one of the most talented wide forwards in the Premier League.
During Madueke's unveiling, Arteta said (via Now Arsenal):
“We’re all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke to the team, Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League."
Madueke is a right winger who also doubles as a left winger when necessary. Thus, the Gunners could profit from his flexibility in attack ahead of a busy schedule next season.