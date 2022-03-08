"I’m not sorry" - Barcelona President Joan Laporta opens up on Lionel Messi's exit from the club

In a recent interview on Barcelona's official channel, Joan Laporta opened up on Lionel Messi's unceremonious exit from the club last year. The Barcelona president has received scathing criticism for his handling of the situation in recent months and has now issued a response.

Lionel Messi is a legend at Barcelona and remains the club's best-ever player. The Argentine great has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain associated with the Blaugrana over the years but his time with the club was cut short by extenuating circumstances last year.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen)

◎ Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk 2014)



PSG won't mind more of the same on Wednesday. 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐘: In 2012, Lionel Messi became the first player in the 21st century to score five goals in a #UCL game.◉ Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen)◎ Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk 2014)PSG won't mind more of the same on Wednesday. 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐘: In 2012, Lionel Messi became the first player in the 21st century to score five goals in a #UCL game.◉ Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen)◎ Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk 2014)PSG won't mind more of the same on Wednesday. 😏 https://t.co/4KikdLRPxX

Lionel Messi was effectively forced out of the club he called home for nearly two decades last year after Barcelona realised they were unable to afford their talisman's wage bills. Messi's departure on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain caused uproar in the Catalan capital, with several supporters boycotting matches at the Camp Nou at the start of the season.

While Barcelona's image seems to have improved since Xavi's return to the helm, the Catalans have missed Lionel Messi's presence on the pitch. Barcelona are managing their transition under Laporta but are yet to find a player who can fill Messi's shoes.

Joan Laporta reacts to Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi's career at Barcelona came to an end last year

Joan Laporta was made a public enemy during the Lionel Messi transfer saga and has now cleared the air with a strong statement on Barcelona's official channel.

"It was the saddest and most painful decision, and I would never have wanted to make it at all, but I’m not sorry. We had to put the institution above everyone else, even ahead of coaches and the best player in the world. And we had to do it."

Laporta also pinned the blame on his predecessors at Barcelona and claimed that their poor financial practices put him in an impossible situation.

"The situation we inherited is what it was. Those of us who love Barça know that history continues and with work and well-thought-out decisions, we can continue on the path of success."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona

Sound On Today's workout highlightsSound On Today's workout highlights🔊 Sound On https://t.co/YOJH4K4OFY

Barcelona have improved their finances in recent months and are now able to make improvements to their squad. Joan Laporta and his board have made effective cuts to the wage bill and have given Barcelona a strong hand in the transfer market.

Barcelona have also stepped up in La Liga and have managed to move up to third place in the league table. The Messi-sized hole in the Catalan attack, however, is likely to plague Xavi and his plans for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi