"I'm sorry for everything you’ve been through" - Vinicius Jr. makes statement after Benjamin Mendy was given 'not guilty' verdict in rape trial

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has reached out to show support for Benjamin Mendy after the former Manchester City player was found 'not guilty' in a rape trial. Mendy was accused of attacking two women at his lavish estate during the pandemic, charges he has staunchly refuted throughout.

The 28-year-old footballer found himself on trial once more for the two counts, with the jury taking a tense three-hour deliberation before unanimously clearing him of both. Earlier in the year, Mendy had been cleared of six separate counts of rape, furthering his bid for complete vindication.

Sky News reported that as the verdict reverberated in the courtroom, an overwhelmed Mendy shed "absolute tears." Footballers from around the world have extended their support, including Vinicius Jr.

The Real Madrid winger joined the conversation via his Twitter account, lending his voice and support to Mendy in a heartfelt tweet:

"I'm sorry for everything you’ve been through, Benjamin Mendy. You lost two years of your career, but that's the least of this whole situation… What about the psychological damage? Surely your life will never be the same. The culture of destroying reputations has made yet another victim."

Vinicius Jr. echoed a pressing query in the concluding part of his tweet, asking:

"What will be done to repair the damage?"

How other footballers have reacted to Benjamin Mendy's acquittal

In the aftermath of Benjamin Mendy's acquittal on charges of sexual misconduct and rape, footballers have come forward to express their sentiments on the verdict. Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay was among the first to react, taking to social media to discuss the damage caused to Mendy's reputation.

Depay shared his thoughts on Twitter, questioning:

"Benjamin Mendy. All cases dismissed. So what are we doing now? Who is going to help this brother heal? Who’s going to be responsible for the damage on his name?”

Another prominent figure in football, Paul Pogba, who has shared the international stage with Mendy for France, also voiced his thoughts on the situation. Sharing a FaceTime call screenshot with Mendy on his social media, the Juventus midfielder issued a call to action for Benjamin Mendy's name to be restored.

His post read:

“Al Hamdulilah. So happy for you bro…all the people that was talking bad about you now I wanna see them cleaning your name. Can’t wait to see you on the pitch again.”

Since the allegations surfaced, Mendy has been sidelined, his football career hanging in the balance; he has not played professionally in two years. Given the severity of the issues he has faced, his pathway back could be a challenging one.