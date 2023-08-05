"I’m sorry for the last period" - Roberto De Zerbi sends message to former Brighton star as he completes Chelsea move

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has wished goalkeeper Robert Sanchez well as he departs for Chelsea.

Sanchez, 25, has been announced as a new Blues goalkeeper with Mauricio Pochettino's side securing his signature in a £25 million deal. The Spanish shot-stopper was displaced by Jason Steele in Brighton's side last season.

De Zerbi's reasons to replace Sanchez with Steele were often suggested to have been due to issues behind the scenes. However, the Seagulls manager has shed light on that situation while bidding farewell to the goalkeeper (via Simon Stone):

"I’m sorry for the last period. Robert is a good guy and a really good player, but being a coach sometimes means making difficult and painful decisions for the team. I wish him good luck for the future."

The Italian tactician prefers his goalkeepers to be focused with the ball. While Sanchez is fine in possession, Steele has proven to be much more adaptable to De Zerbi's playing style.

Sanchez was Brighton's No.1 under former manager Graham Potter before he headed off to Chelsea last summer. The Spanish shot-stopper leaves the Amex having made 90 appearances across competitions, keeping 29 clean sheets.

The Spain international will now challenge his compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting berth at Stamford Bridge. Both already battle it out with Unai Simon for the No.1 spot in La Roja's national team.

Chelsea delighted to add Robert Sanchez to their goalkeeping ranks

Robert Sanchez will now rival Kepa for Chelsea's goalkeeping berth.

Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have expressed their satisfaction with securing Sanchez's signature. They stated on the club's official website that they are excited to see him work with Pochettino:

"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead."

The Blues have dipped into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper following Edouard Mendy's departure. The Senegalese shot-stopper has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Sanchez has long been one of the Premier League's most dependable goalkeepers. He has also earned two caps for Spain and played a part in Brighton's journey to the semifinals of the FA Cup last season.

The Spaniard has had spells on loan at Forest Green and Rochdale during his time in England. He arrived in Brighton's academy back in 2013 from Spanish outfit Levante.