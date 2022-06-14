“I’m sorry” – Real Madrid legend reacts to missing out on being present at Marcelo’s farewell

Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos has apologized for missing Marcelo’s farewell on Monday (June 13), adding that “it was his time” to be the centre of attention.

Closing an incredible 15-year chapter at Real Madrid, Marcelo is set to leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. The Brazilian left-back arrived at the club in January 2007, signing from Fluminense for €6.5 million.

He learned the ropes from his idol Roberto Carlos and eventually replaced him on the left flank. From 2007 to 2022, he produced numerous invaluable performances, helping his team to a whopping 25 trophies in that period.

On Monday, the 34-year-old received an official send-off from Los Blancos. Many big names were present at the ceremony as the club’s most decorated player took his final bow.

Surprisingly, the Brazilian's idol, Carlos, was not present in the crowd that day. Now, speaking with Marca, the 49-year-old has disclosed the reason behind his absence, saying:

“It's a bit of a strange day because of Marcelo's farewell. I've practically seen him grow up and I'm sorry. I haven't been there because it was his time. I always wish him the best.”

Between 2007 and 2022, the Brazil international featured in 545 games for Real Madrid across competitions, recording 38 goals and 103 assists.

Real Madrid will miss Marcelo’s selflessness and unflinching optimism

For over 15 years, Marcelo was a symbol of flamboyance and positivity in the Spanish capital. He was regularly criticized for not tracking back, but he more than made up for it with attacking contributions.

When he joined, no one expected him to come close to the great Roberto Carlos. He now leaves the club as their most decorated player with 25 trophies, having played an important role in almost all of them.

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo My Marcelo thoughts: Pretty much the same universal thoughts everyone shares. One of the most loveable figures in club history and one of those legends that leaves a big void. Unplayable at his peak, massive in big moments, and a special chemistry with Cristiano on the field. My Marcelo thoughts: Pretty much the same universal thoughts everyone shares. One of the most loveable figures in club history and one of those legends that leaves a big void. Unplayable at his peak, massive in big moments, and a special chemistry with Cristiano on the field.

The skipper presented the Madridistas with numerous moments of jubilation, both through his on-field contributions and off-field cheerleading. He never complained, never flinched to make room for younger, fitter players.

All he wanted was to see Real Madrid win, with or without him. We believe that is how Marcelo should be remembered by the fans. Not only as arguably the best left-back of his era, but also as the Madridista who always put his team ahead of him.

