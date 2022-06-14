Barcelona contact Frenkie de Jong to explain why they are willing to sell him - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly (via La Vanguardia) contacted Frenkie de Jong to explain why they are entertaining the idea of selling him in the summer.

According to the report, De Jong’s sale could go a long way in helping the Blaugrana achieve their “great objective” of signing Robert Lewandowski ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Barca roped in De Jong from Ajax for a substantial €86 million fee in the summer of 2019. The Dutchman, who has had to play a more restricted role at the Camp Nou, has not set the world alight with his performances.

However, he continues to serve as an important member of the first team. In the 2021-22 season alone, De Jong featured in 46 games across competitions for Barca, recording four goals and five assists.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK When Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek were running the show for Ajax When Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek were running the show for Ajax 👀🔥 https://t.co/WxX0jl4U0s

As per the aforementioned report, Xavi does not want to part ways with the Dutch international, but the financial turmoil is compelling the club to consider his sale. Barcelona want to sign Robert Lewandowski in the summer, for which they will need to reduce their €560 million wage bill by a whopping 28 percent.

De Jong is not only one of the highest earners in the team, but also has a high €60 million market value (via Transfermarkt). Selling him would go a long way in solving the Catalan giants' financial woes.

A few days ago, Barcelona reportedly had a chat with De Jong regarding a potential exit, explaining that their economical situation was “very, very bad". It is believed that the 25-year-old admires Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich. But so far, only Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have shown interest in him.

Barca want €80 million and €20 million in variables for their midfield star, whose contract runs out in June 2026. It will be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side go the distance to meet the Camp Nou outfit’s substantial valuation.

Barcelona could miss Frenkie de Jong’s maturity in the middle of the park

If Barca sell De Jong in the summer, they would be losing one of their most creative midfielders. Yes, his performances have not always been up to the mark for the Catalan club, but his quality has shown through time and again.

Frenkie de Jong @DeJongFrenkie21 🏻 Disappointed to not get the win but great fighting spirit from the team🦁 Disappointed to not get the win but great fighting spirit from the team🦁💪🏻 https://t.co/qSysUpwoIe

He is a great controller, has impeccable vision, and is a hard worker. Pedri and Gavi have all the makings of great midfielders, but they do not yet have De Jong’s maturity.

The lack of maturity and experience could become even more haunting for Barca in the near future, with Sergio Busquets, 33, in the twilight of his career.

Also Read: Barcelona to contact club captains and Frenkie de Jong to discuss salary reductions - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far