"I'm speechless", "Monica Bellucci vibe" - Fans gush over Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as she sizzles in new promo for Guess 

Fans swarmed Guess' comment section as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzled on Instagram as part of her promotional campaign for the company.

Guess uploaded a video of Rodriguez as part of their campaign. They captioned the video on Instagram:

"A hint of the upcoming Fall season with @georginagio."

One fan commented on the post:

"Am I the only one who gets a Monica Bellucci vibe from Georgina?"

Another was left spellbound, commenting:

"Wow, I'm speechless so far."

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also uploaded a set of photos on the platform. She captioned the images:

"Happy to share with all of you my new international campaign with @guess @marciano Thank you so much @paulmarciano and all the wonderful team."

When a chef spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's humility

Cristiano Ronaldo spent three years of his illustrious career with Serie A giants Juventus. There, the Portuguese international visited the famous restaurant, Casa Fiore, along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and his partner arrived way earlier than expected. As all the tables were full, the five time Ballon d'Or winner had to wait for his turn, which he happily did. Chef David Fiore was left impressed with Ronaldo, telling Tuttosport:

“The customers were left speechless; no one spoke anymore. And above all, no one wanted to get up anymore; they were captured by CR7. So I made Cristiano sit in the emergency table, but time passed, and nobody got up.”

He added:

“Cristiano did not bat an eyelid, and Georgina and her son like him. At that juncture, I realised that Ronaldo, despite being a world star and the best player in the world, is first, and foremost a decent boy."

Fiore added:

"I can assure you that I have seen people far less famous than him leave after five minutes, and with arrogance, in such situations. He, on the other hand, waited for his table for almost forty minutes.”

The act showed Ronaldo and Rodriguez's humility despite their tremendous popularity. This is one of the main reasons behind the player being such a popular figure among fans.

