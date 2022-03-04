"I'm still not entirely convinced" – Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson predicts a narrow 2-1 win for Manchester City over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Lawrenson believes United have the capabilities to trouble Man City but would eventually fall short to curtail the defending champions. The 64-year-old player-turned-pundit, however, does predict the Red Devils will make use of the number of chances they create, unlike against Watford.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson said:

"This is probably City's most important game of the season. We saw what Tottenham did to them on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and United have the players to carry out a similar gameplan."

He added:

I'm still not entirely convinced by United under Ralf Rangnick but they do always create chances - they were held by Watford last week, but they had enough opportunities to win three games. So, I think United will score - but then they have to keep City out. I don't see that happening."

Manchester United come into the game after failing to beat Watford at home. Ralf Rangnick's side failed to take their chances which resulted in the game ending in a goalless draw.

The Red Devils have also got to worry about Cristiano Ronaldo's form in front of goal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just once in their last ten matches across all competitions.

Manchester City, meanwhile, secured a routine 2-0 win over Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It is worth mentioning that Pep Guardiola's side have already secured a 2-0 win over their city-rivals earlier this season in the Premier League.

Manchester United need a positive result to stay in the race for a top four finish

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 47 points from 27 matches. However, the Red Devils will need to look over their shoulders as they battle against Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur for a top-four berth.

As things stand, Arsenal are sixth in the standings and are just two points behind United with three games in hand. The Gunners face Watford on Sunday and if they win, they can leapfrog Manchester United if they drop points at the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester Derby will therefore be a vital game for the Red Devils to maintain their stronghold of fourth spot in the league.

It is also worth mentioning that Manchester United can indirectly aid their rivals Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title. As things stand, City are six points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand over the Cityzens.

