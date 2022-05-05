"I'm still an Everton fan!" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says UCL final against Liverpool will be like a 'derby'

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that the Champions League final against Liverpool will feel like a "derby." The Italian tactician was previously the manager of Everton before returning to manage Los Blancos last summer.

Real Madrid secured a memorable comeback against Manchester City in the semifinals to reach the Champions League final. Brazilian forward Rodrygo netted two late goals to take the game into extra time. Karim Benzema scored a penalty in the first period of extra time to help Los Blancos win 3-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.

When asked about the prospect of facing the Merseyside club in the Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti said the following (via the club's official website):

“I’m delighted to be involved in another final against a great team in Liverpool. I played against them as a player and as a manager, I faced Liverpool in 2005, in 2007 and I was in Liverpool for two years. For me it is like a derby because I still am an Everton fan."

Ancelotti also spoke highly of the Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of their meeting in Paris later this month. The 62-year-old tactician added:

“I know Klopp very well. We’ve crossed paths many times and I have the utmost respect for him, his coaching staff and his teams. I have immense respect for him, it’s going to be a fantastic final between two teams with different attributes. It will be a very closely-fought final.”

Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool have had previous history in the Champions League. The Italian manager has twice faced the Reds in the final as manager of AC Milan.

The first final was back in 2005 in Istanbul, where the Reds came back from 3-0 down to make it 3-3 and win the game on penalties. Two years later, both sides would meet again in the finals in Athens with Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan side winning 2-1.

Squawka



2003 vs. Juventus

🥈 2005 vs. Liverpool

2007 vs. Liverpool

2014 vs. Atlético Madrid

2022 vs. Liverpool



Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager to reach five European Cup / Champions League finals:
2003 vs. Juventus
2005 vs. Liverpool
2007 vs. Liverpool
2014 vs. Atlético Madrid
2022 vs. Liverpool
Three of them have been against the Reds.

Real Madrid and Liverpool face off in the Champions League final yet again

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool will once again contest the Champions League final this season. The last time the two sides met in the final was back in 2018 in Kiev.

Real Madrid, then led by Zinedine Zidane, secured a 3-1 win on that occasion. Gareth Bale scored a brace which included a sublime overhead kick to score past goalkeeper Loris Karius. Karim Benzema was the other goalscorer in the final.

B/R Football



The 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018
REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOL

Real Madrid will be looking to win their 14th Champions League title this season while the Reds are in search of their seventh European Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to win the Champions League a year after losing to Real Madrid. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in 2019 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

