“I’m still God” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is ‘number one’ with emphatic claim ahead of return from injury with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in AC Milan training after recovering from his ACL injury. The striker is raring to get back on the pitch and has claimed that he is still number one.

The Swede striker helped the San Siro side win the Serie A title last season, contributing eight goals and three assists in 23 league games.

He has been on the sidelines for the past few months. However, he is determined to help the club bounce back after they made a disappointing start to the current campaign.

Speaking ahead of his possible return to the AC Milan squad, Ibrahimovic told Sport Mediaset that he was keen on winning once again. He said:

"I'm still God, I'm still number one. Now let's change the music when I get back. I really want to do many things, after what I have lost in these months. I wasted time. I'm fine, I'm very fine! I've returned to the group and I feel free, free on and off the pitch. It means I'm fine."

He added:

"In this period I've done everything to help the coach, staff and club from outside. I was patient because I had to come back at the top, the recovery is going according to plan."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic urges AC Milan teammate to stay

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged his AC Milan teammate Rafael Leão to stay at the club, amidst reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. The Swede striker wants the Portuguese forward to be a success at San Siro and believes there is no better place for the youngster.

Speaking to the media earlier this season, Ibrahimovic said:

"He had a fantastic year, he won the best player in the league award. Then the contract, other clubs looking for you, the World Cup and all the rest. But he has to stay focused and play football. Everything the rest is resolved, he just has to think about playing."

He added:

"He has become stronger than a year ago, only this year everyone knows who Leao is, last year instead they were less focused on him. Now however, they know that he is the strongest of all and they are more careful of him."

Leão is yet to sign a new deal at AC Milan and has just over a year left on his current contract. He has registered nine goals and nine assists in 28 games across competitions this season.

