"I'm still in a lot of pain" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta points out defeat that still haunts him

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that his team's defeat against Newcastle United last week still haunts him.

The Gunners travelled to St. James' Park on May 16 desperately needing a win to keep their top-four Premier League hopes alive. However, the Magpies outplayed Arteta's men from start to finish to pick up a well-deserved 2-0 win.

The defeat meant the Gunners couldn't finish fourth despite thrashing Everton 5-1 in their final league game on Sunday (May 22). That's because on the same day, fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur handed Norwich City a 5-0 hammering at Carrow Road to finish fourth.

Speaking after Arsenal's win against the Toffees, Arteta admitted that his team needed a miracle on the final day. He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"We knew that we needed a miracle, and it didn't occur. That's it. The league table at the end of the season doesn't lie. It's true that last season Chelsea were in the Champions League with 67 points. We have 69 and are out of it, but that's the level and the demands that this league has now."

When asked for his review of the season, the Spanish tactician refused to go into it, as he was still pained by Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle:

"I cannot assess the season today. I'm sorry; I'm still in a lot of pain because of what happened on Monday, and I would like to have a fair assessment on how well we've done. What I can guarantee you is that we have tried to squeeze the lemon as much as we possibly can to get every single drop."

Arteta was also asked if he took any satisfaction from his team securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League next term, to which he responded:

"I don't get much, if I'm honest. Today I'm still in pain. That's why I need the dust to settle, and I need to get a few days on holiday because today I don't think I'm able to reflect the season the way it is."

Arsenal thrash Everton in comprehensive Matchday 38 win

Arsenal knew that their chances of getting fourth place on the last day were slim, as Tottenham were expected to beat already relegated Norwich to seal the deal. However, that didn't stop the young Gunners side from recording a statement win over Everton at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 27th minute before Eddie Nketiah doubled their lead four minutes later. Donny van de Beek brought Frank Lampard's team back into the game in first-half stoppage time.

However, Arsenal reeled away after the break. Cedric Soares, Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard all found the back of the net to secure an emphatic 5-1 victory to end the Gunners' Premier League campaign on a high.

The Gunners have now returned to Europe after a year's absence.

