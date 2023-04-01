"I’m still not totally convinced" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea and Aston Villa, the two sides currently placed in the middle of the Premier League table, will take on each other on Saturday, April 1. Both teams have secured 38 points after 27 matches in the league.

The Blues will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Everton, while the Villains managed to secure a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in their last fixture before the international break.

Despite their similar league position, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Chelsea will see off Aston Villa (via Paddy Power):

"Chelsea look a completely different team of late. I’m still not totally convinced by them because they’ve still not got a striker but they’ve started winning games which is the most important thing. You know with Aston Villa, with the way their manager Unai Emery is, that they’ll be absolutely on it. I think Chelsea will get it done though, they’re in good shape at the moment. Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa."

The Blues, currently occupying the 10th spot in the table, will be looking to build on their unbeaten run of four games against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. However, inconsistency on their home turf is a cause for concern, as only three of their last nine Premier League home matches have ended in victory.

With only 16 top-flight goals in 13 matches at Stamford Bridge this season, the Blues desperately need to find their goalscoring form.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, who are one spot behind the Blues in the table, will be hoping to capitalize on their recent good form to secure three points in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa could be crucial in the race for European places

Both teams have a lot to play for as they look to secure a spot in European competitions next season. The Blues, who have scored at least twice in each of their last three games, will be hoping to continue their goal-scoring form and secure a crucial victory over Aston Villa.

The pressure will be on Blues manager Graham Potter, who has been under fire from fans after their recent draw against Everton. However, with a squad boasting the likes of Joao Felix and Kai Havertz, the Blues have the potential to deliver a strong performance and secure a much-needed victory.

The match promises to be an exciting affair with both teams eager to secure three points and improve their chances of European football next season.

