"I'm stressed", "We're winning it" - Chelsea fans left with mixed emotions as another final against Liverpool is on the cards

Chelsea and Liverpool are odds-on to reach the final of the Carabao Cup this year after they were drawn against Middlesborough and Fulham, respectively, in the semifinals. Both sides are keen to reach the final of the competition for the second time in four years after the draw for the semifinals was held.

Liverpool were the last side to book their place in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup after a resounding 5-1 win at home to West Ham United. They entered into the draw after Chelsea, Middlesborough, and Fulham had already booked their respective places in the semifinals 24 hours earlier.

The Blues were drawn to face Michael Carrick's Middlesborough over two legs for a place in the final, while the Reds will take on Fulham. Both sides will remember that they were in similar circumstances in 2022, when they both reached the final of the competition.

Fans of Mauricio Pochettino's side have taken to X to express their thoughts about the draw and their potential final date with Liverpool.

"Chelsea vs Liverpool in a cup final again," a fan wrote.

"We’re in the finals, congratulations to us on winning the Carabao cup," another one chipped in.

See more reactions on the matter below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pochettino's side needed penalties to defeat Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge and get to this stage of the competition. If they do get to face Liverpool in the final, they may need more penalty shootout luck due to their recent history of draws with the Reds.

Liverpool beat the Blues to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup titles in 2022 on penalties after both matches ended in draws at Wembley. The Blues will look to win their first-ever trophy i the Todd Boehly and Clearlake era if they manage to make their way past Middlesborough.

Chelsea set to get chance for first silverware

For Chelsea fans who have followed the club actively since the turn of the century, an opportunity to win the Carabao Cup this season will seem like deja vu. The first piece of silverware the club won in the Roman Abramovich era came in form of the League Cup in the second year of his ownership.

While a lot has changed at Stamford Bridge in the last 18 months, players such as Reece James and Conor Gallagher are relics of the past, in a way. Having come through the academy, they know what winning means to the club and will be keen to do so at senior level.

A win in the final will do them a world of good, and also secure European football for them next season.