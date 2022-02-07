"I'm supposed to believe he's finished?" - Fans suggest Lionel Messi is back to his best after blistering showing for PSG

Football fans online believe Lionel Messi is finally back to his best after a scintillating performance for PSG in their 5-1 win over LOSC Lille.

Messi was one of the best players on the pitch. The 34-year-old forward registered a goal and an assist on the night as Mauricio Pochettino's side recorded a routine win over the defending champions.

The Argentine superstar chipped Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic to score his side's third goal on the night.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a slow start to his life in the French capital. Prior to the game against Lille, Messi had only scored one league goal for PSG in 12 appearances.

However, his performance against Lille was an encouraging sign for his supporters who believe Messi could once again be at his very best.

Here are some of the best tweets in that regard:

MC @CrewsMat10 Lionel Messi. The greatest there is, the greatest there was, the greatest there ever will be. Lionel Messi. The greatest there is, the greatest there was, the greatest there ever will be.

GOAL @goal LIONEL MESSI BAGS HIS FIRST GOAL OF 2022 🗓 LIONEL MESSI BAGS HIS FIRST GOAL OF 2022 🗓 https://t.co/BoZuOze94v

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has scored a goal every year since 2005. That's 18 years. Lionel Messi has scored a goal every year since 2005. That's 18 years. https://t.co/7EDafHsJuW

Mod @CFCMod_ Lionel Messi has 12 goal contributions in his last 13 games for PSG but I’m supposed to believe he’s finished Lionel Messi has 12 goal contributions in his last 13 games for PSG but I’m supposed to believe he’s finished 😂

robin-duke @duke_robin @Sam_Blaszczy6 He was absolutely untouchable, but Messi and Mbappe class shone through. @Sam_Blaszczy6 He was absolutely untouchable, but Messi and Mbappe class shone through.

MessiTeam @Lionel10Team Messi vs Lille (A)



1 goal

1 assist

6 Chances Created

2 Successful dribbles

9.2 rating

MOTM Messi vs Lille (A)1 goal1 assist6 Chances Created2 Successful dribbles9.2 rating MOTM https://t.co/4Ml3oqwUFf

Sammy Dray 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @sammy_dray8 Messi definitely watched that Barca match yesterday before dropping his own first half performance Messi definitely watched that Barca match yesterday before dropping his own first half performance

Mauricio Pochettino's side were nearly flawless in their comprehensive win over Lille on Sunday night. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe, Lionel Messi and a brace from Danilo Pereira were enough to secure all three points for the Parisian giants away from home.

The win was crucial for PSG as they cemented their stronghold in Ligue 1 this season. As things stand, they are top of the league standings, having accumulated 56 points from 23 matches.

Second-placed Olympique Marseille are currently trailing by 13 points.

Lionel Messi will be looking to have a positive second half of the season with PSG

It is fair to say that Lionel Messi has had a slow start to his PSG career following his free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. However, his most recent performance against Lille could encourage Mauricio Pochettino as they head into a busy second half of the 2021-22 season.

The 34-year-old forward has contributed seven goals and seven assists in 19 appearances across all competitions. However, five of those strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League.

The Parisian giants are due to face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League later this month. Lionel Messi has a great track record against Los Blancos whilst playing for Barcelona.

The Argentine forward has scored 26 goals in 45 appearances against Real Madrid.

However, things have not been all rosy for PSG this season. The Ligue 1 giants suffered a shock exit from the Coupe de France at the hands of OGC Nice last week.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar