"I'm sure he'd be able to give me a few assists" - England superstar namedrops Lionel Messi when asked who he'd have loved to play alongside

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has said that he would have loved to play alongside Lionel Messi.

While talking to ESPN in an interview, the England captain was asked about the one player he would have liked to play with. The former Tottenham Hotspur star immediately took the name of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

Harry Kane also heaped praise on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner by labeling him as one of the greatest players in the history of football. The Bayern Munich forward said:

"I mean, I'd love to play with Messi. Yeah, one of the greatest players to ever play our game. So I'm sure he would be able to give me a few assists"

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur for a transfer fee of above £82 million (€100 million) earlier this summer. The Englishman has picked up fine form in Germany as he has recorded 19 goals and seven assists in only 15 appearances across competitions.

The English forward scored a brace against Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League fixture on November 8 (Wednesday). With a 2-1 win over the Turkish outfit, the Bavarians also secured a place in the Round of 16 of the ongoing UCL.

Harry Kane reveals how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have inspired them

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has praised Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for their consistency and mentality. He pointed out that both football players are still as good as they were during their younger years.

"I think of what they've done, they are as good in their 30s as they were in their 20s. Me just turning 30 now, it obviously gives me excitement to know if I keep my body in good shape and keep my mentality right, I could be playing at the highest level for as long as I want to do it."

He also affirmed that Lionel Messi (36) and Cristiano Ronaldo (38) have set a high standard and it motivates him to stay in a good condition. The Bayern Munich attacker labeled the two footballers as his inspiration, who encourages him to stay consistent in the top level of football.

Kane, who turned 30 in July, said that he has entered the second half of his career. He said:

"Those players [Ronaldo and Messi] have set the bar -- those and a few others as well -- and it just motivates me and tells me that it's possible."

"It is great watching those players still performing, two of the greatest players ever to play our game. For me now, it is almost the second half of my career. I've had a good first half; now, can the second half be even better?"

Kane joined the youth academy of Tottenham in 2004 and made his senior debut for the Lilywhites in 2011 in the Europa League Qualifying playoffs. He later went on to record 278 goals and 64 assists in 420 appearances for the Spurs, becoming the club's all-time highest goalscorer.