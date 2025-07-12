“I’m not sure he can enjoy playing there” - Xabi Alonso’s ex-Liverpool teammate warns Ibrahima Konate about Real Madrid transfer

Former Liverpool star Ryan Babel has urged Ibrahima Konate to commit his future to the Reds amid links with a move to Real Madrid. Babel reckons Konate wouldn't enjoy plying his trade for Los Blancos due to the increase in pressure and expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ibrahima Konate has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League over the past four years. However, the Frenchman's contract is set to expire next summer, and he has yet to re-sign with Liverpool, having reportedly rejected their latest offer.

Konate reportedly wants a new challenge and is ready to leave the Reds as a free agent next summer, with Real Madrid being his preferred destination. The Reds are allegedly worried the 26-year-old could follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold's footsteps and could cut their losses by sanctioning his sale this summer.

However, Babel, who represented the Reds between 2007 and 2011, stated (via Defensa Central):

"Liverpool is a huge football club and a great family; everyone takes care of each other. You can earn a lot of money playing for Liverpool, and you also play in the best league in the world. What more could you ask for? Ibrahima Konate should stay at Liverpool. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, but I'm not sure he can enjoy playing there because of the pressure and expectations on his shoulders."

He also claimed that Los Blancos aren't the best team in the world at the moment and doesn't expect them to be within the next two seasons:

"If you sign for Real Madrid, you may go to the best club in the world, but it is definitely not the best team, and I don't think it will become the best in the next two years."

Additionally, if Konate joins Xabi Alonso and Co. this summer, he would face stiff competition for a spot in the starting XI, due to Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, and David Alaba also in contention.

Liverpool accept Real Madrid's £43 million offer as Ibrahima Konate deal set to be finalized in the coming days: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Football365), Real Madrid have reached a 'comprehensive agreement' with Liverpool over the signing of Ibrahima Konate. Los Blancos are reportedly willing to pay £43 million to acquire the Frenchman, who has entered the final year of his contract with the Reds.

Having reportedly rejected two contract renewal offers to remain at Anfield, the Reds have allegedly decided to part ways with Konate this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. The deal is set to be finalized in the coming days.

Ibrahima Konate's departure to Real Madrid this summer would be a massive blow for Arne Slot and Co. They recently sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen and would need to sign two top-class centre-backs as replacements for the pair. Konate has been instrumental for the Reds, helping them win four trophies, including the 2024-25 Premier League title.

