“I’m not sure they can make that jump” – Jamie Carragher delivers prediction on where Liverpool will finish this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently tipped the Reds to finish in the top four and to chase Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. had an extremely disappointing 2022-23 campaign. After nearly winning the quadruple two seasons ago, Liverpool were unable to maintain their form, finishing fifth with 67 points. They also failed to win any trophies and are set to play UEFA Europa League football for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Carragher predicted the Reds to bounce back next season on a Sky Sports segment alongside Gary Neville. He said (via Football365):

“I think Liverpool will be in the top four. They signed Alexis Mac Allister early on. They were awful last season and were still in with a shout of the top four with two or three games to go, which I couldn’t believe, considering how poor they’d been in the middle of the season."

He added:

“It’s whether they can get back to the level they’ve been at: it’s really difficult to have the season they’ve just had, then add 25 or 30 points to get to where they were before. I’m not sure they can make that jump."

Predicting that the Merseysiders might challenge Manchester City for the title next season, Carragher said:

“But I certainly think they can be at the top of the pack chasing Manchester City. I actually think that Manchester United will improve, but I also think Jurgen Klopp will be so energetic and determined to put things right after how poor it was last season. I get the feeling that he would have loved this season to have started as early as June.”

Liverpool have already bolstered their midfield through the recent signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They are also reportedly keen on signing Southampton's Romeo Lavia (via Fabrizio Romano).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is 'excited' to welcome new faces at the club amid Romeo Lavia rumors

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp recently admitted he was looking forward to the prospect of recruiting more midfielders this summer.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita left the club as free agents last month. The Reds are set to lose two more midfielders with Jordan Henderson joining El-Ettifaq, and Fabinho on the verge of joining Al-Ittihad.

They have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. But Jurgen Klopp is aware more signings will need to be made to ensure Liverpool have adequate depth in midfield for next season.

He spoke on the matter in a recent press conference (via Daily Express):

"Fabinho isn't done yet, but he's not here. We will have to get used to these things now. Timings aren't what we are used to. It's definitely important to strengthen in midfield. We have to do something, that is clear. We are working on solutions."

He added:

"First people want changes, now everyone is worrying about the changes. We are really optimistic about it. Excited as well."

The Reds have been recently linked to the likes of Romeo Lavia, Sofyan Amrabat, and Khephren Thuram.