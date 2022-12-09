"I'm not so sure" - David Seaman believes Arsenal cannot afford Liverpool and Manchester City target

Arsenal great David Seaman has stated that his former club have minimal chance of signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has netted 19 goals and contributed 21 assists in 112 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, Bellingham has been speculated to depart Edin Terzic's side next summer for quite some time. He has recently popped up on the radar of the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Speaking on Seaman Says podcast, Seaman insisted that Arsenal would fail to dish out over £100 million for Bellingham. He said:

"I would love to see Bellingham playing in the Premier League. No doubt about it. Would Arsenal be able to afford him? I'm not so sure, not with these performances in the World Cup."

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has been in superb form at the club level in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered nine goals and two assists in 22 games for BVB so far.

As per BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool have edged ahead of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal in their pursuit of the 20-cap England international. Bellingham's family is also interested in a permanent switch to Anfield.

Bellingham is currently representing England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has established himself as a crucial cog in Gareth Southgate's setup over the course of the quadrennial tournament, scoring one goal and contributing one assist in four games.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 Jude Bellingham is the first player to score a goal and provide an assist at a World Cup before turning 20 years old since Lionel Messi in 2006 🤯 https://t.co/mYUzFqzbQ0

Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on Liverpool and Arsenal target

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram could leave as a free agent in the summer of 2023. He wrote:

"I think there will be many rumors around Marcus Thuram as he is a good player available as a potential free agent in the summer next year. I'm told he could really leave on a free transfer, so he'll consider all options in the coming months."

Thuram, 25, has been in imperious form for his club this campaign, registering 13 goals and four assists in 17 overall matches.

