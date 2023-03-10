"I'm not sure what everyone expects for him" - Former Manchester United star Andy Cole slams Manchester City star's critics

Manchester United legend Andy Cole can't understand why many think Manchester City striker Erling Haaland isn't a good fit for the club. The Norweigan has been in remarkable goalscoring form this season.

Haaland, 22, has scored 33 goals in 34 games across competitions, including 27 in 25 league matches. However, City trail Arsenal by five points in the Premier League title race. Some are attributing that to the former Borussia Dortmund's arrival.

Cole disagrees with those sentiments given the number of goals Haaland has bagged already this season. The Red Devils great told Yahoo! Sport:

"People say he shouldn't have signed for Man City because he doesn't fit in. But if I've got 27 goals by February, and everyone's telling me that I've made the wrong move... what's the right move, then?"

Cole doesn't understand what the expectations are of Haaland since he is more than contributing on the goal front:

"You've got 27 goals by the end of February, and you've got the chance to get to 40 goals. I'm not sure what everyone expects for him."

Haaland joined Manchester City from Dortmund last summer for £54 million. The Cityzens were in need of a new striker and they secured one of Europe's deadliest frontmen.

Despite this, there is a feeling that Pep Guardiola's side would be better off without the Norweigan. They flourished last season with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus interchanging in their frontline. The duo have since departed to Chelsea and Arsenal respectively. However, Cole's argument has merit as Haaland has already eclipsed last season's Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min's records of 23 goals.

Manchester City Guardiola seemingly cursed Manchester United by claiming they were in the title race

Pep Guardiola (right) claimed the Red Devils were back.

Manchester United were enjoying a season to remember under Erik ten Hag until last Sunday (March 5). They had just secured their first trophy since 2017 by lifting the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final.

They were also hot on the heels of second-placed Manchester City heading into last weekend. Ten Hag's men were six points off Guardiola's side. However, the Red Devils stumbled as they were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield. They suffered the joint-biggest competitive defeat in their history.

Guardiola had claimed that Manchester United were in the title race just days before that drubbing. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"They are back. Some are happy, this reunion, happier than the other ones, but it should happen sooner or later."

He added:

"I said a month ago United is back. Their body language, how they celebrate the goals, the commitment, how they run for each other - in the past it was not like that - you feel that this is United, come on."

Manchester United look to get back to winning ways in the league on Sunday (March 12) when they face Southampton. Meanwhile, Manchester City battle Crystal Palace tomorrow.

