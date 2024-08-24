"I'm sure he'll get the best out of him" - Pundit backs Chelsea star Raheem Sterling to join Premier League rivals

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has thrown his weight behind Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joining fellow Premier League side Aston Villa this summer. The England international has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge and is set to continue his career at a different club.

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca dropped Sterling for the Premier League opener against Manchester City last weekend, terming it as a technical decision. During the week, however, the coach made it clear that he did not intend to have the 29-year-old continue with his side and said the same had been communicated to the player.

A number of sides have been linked with Raheem Sterling since then, with the experienced forward preferring to remain in England. One of the sides linked with Sterling is Aston Villa, and club icon Gabriel Agbonlahor is a big fan of the move, as he revealed on talkSPORT. He said:

"I just think, 'Why not?' You know, Raheem Sterling is 29. We're not talking about someone in their mid-thirties. At the start of last season, we were all saying, 'How is he not being called up by Gareth Southgate?' He was in such great form."

"Chelsea were a shambles last season. Players weren't given the games to prove themselves. It was a poor season for the majority of Chelsea players. So if it's right and the club want to do it, why wouldn't Aston Villa fans be on side? Because he's an outstanding player when he's being coached right by a top coach like Unai Emery - I'm sure he'll get the best out of him."

Raheem Sterling managed only 19 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances as a Chelsea player. As one of the most experienced and highest-earning players in the squad, the club might have decided that his output has not matched his earnings, leading to their decision to part ways.

Aston Villa have already made a move to possibly free up space for the arrival of Sterling this summer. The club will send new signing Samuel Iling-Junior on a season-long loan to Bologna after initially handing him a first-team number.

Chelsea reach agreement for sale of outcast - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly found an agreement with Serie A outfit Napoli for the transfer of wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on the breakthrough, which follows weeks of talks between both sides.

The Belgium striker has been cast aside by the Blues, who put him up for sale in each of the last three transfer windows. Lukaku has reportedly spoken with Napoli boss Antonio Conte and reached an agreement on personal terms for a deal until 2027.

Chelsea will receive an initial fee of €30 million for the 32-year-old striker, with another €15 million due to the club in potential add-ons. The transfer will bring to an end Lukaku's troublesome union with the Blues.

