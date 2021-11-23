"I'm not so sure" - Glen Johnson claims Cristiano Ronaldo may not suit Brendan Rodgers' philosophy at Manchester United

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as they look for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement.

However, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has highlighted one problem the tactician could face at Old Trafford if he ends up making the move.

According to the Englishman, Brendan Rodgers would be a decent option for Manchester United. However, the Irishman could have a tough time convincing Cristiano Ronaldo and other superstars to buy into his ideas at Old Trafford.

"Brendan would be a good fit but I don’t know how Brendan feels," Glen Johnson was quoted as saying.

"He’s obviously not from Liverpool and whether Manchester United are struggling or not, they’re still a massive club so it would be hard for a ‘neutral’ manager to turn down.

"I think Brendan plays good football and he would certainly get the players playing. But whether the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo buy into that and everything he’s going to do, I’m not so sure."

Glen Johnson also opined that Manchester United are at a level where they need a top-class coach to manage the superstars in their dressing room. He remarked:

''I think they need a manager who’s worked with big names and big clubs in the past. I think whoever gets the Manchester United job has got to be a manager who’s been with these sorts of players and that level of club before.

"Manchester United and Liverpool is a big rivalry, and, though he was only there for a couple of years, him becoming Manchester United manager would undo what he achieved at Liverpool," the former England right-back added.

As a reminder, Manchester United announced earlier this week that they've parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are on the search for a replacement for the Norwegian.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino join Brendan Rodgers on their list of targets.

What next for Manchester United?

Brendan Rodgers is one of the leading candidates to replace Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their poor start to the campaign following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils will play their first game of the post-Solskjaar era this evening with a vital Champions League clash with Villarreal.

Following that, they will face Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace respectively in their next three Premier League games. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in the encounters.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar