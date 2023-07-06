"I'm not sure" - Glen Johnson makes bold claims about Mason Mount leaving Chelsea for Manchester United

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has questioned if Mason Mount is the player Manchester United needed this summer. However, he believes that the midfielder will be a success at Old Trafford.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier this week. The Red Devils paid £55 million for the midfielder, with another £5 million to be paid in add-ons.

Speaking to BetFred, Johnson claimed that Mount is a great player, but not the one Manchester United needed to splash the cash for this summer. He still backs the Englishman to be a success at Old Trafford and said:

"Yes, I do think he will be a success at Manchester United. Things didn't work out for him during his final year at Chèlsea and he had his injuries, but he's still a bloody good player. I'm not sure that he's the type of player that Manchester United need right now, but I do believe he will get himself into the team and ultimately improve the side."

Mount is back from his vacation and has started his pre-season training with the Red Devils.

Chelsea fans would have been furious with Mason Mount for Manchester United switch last summer, claims Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson believes Mason Mount would have made Chelsea fans furious if he had moved to Manchester United last summer. He believes that the injuries last season saw him eased out of the squad and thus they would not miss him.

In his interview with BetFred, Johnson claimed that many fans would not be bothered by Mount's move to Manchester United as they have phased him out. He said:

"Regarding whether Mason will ruin his relationship with the Chèlsea fans, then if he made this move a year ago then yes, I believe the club's fans would have been very angry, but right now, then I don't think they would be that bothered."

"I know he was a player that came through the academy, but he hasn't been playing and he had injuries on top of that, so I think the Chelsea fans would have struggled to accept it more if Mason was their main man."

Mason Mount should be making his Stamford Bridge return in April 2023 when the Blues host the Red Devils in the Premier League. The first meeting between the sides this season will take place at Old Trafford in December.

