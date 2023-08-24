"I’m not sure how that would go down" - Former Liverpool star tells Jurgen Klopp to sign Manchester City star on one condition

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has told Jurgen Klopp to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Philips this summer only if the price is right.

Philips joined Manchester City from Leeds United in a deal worth £45 million last summer. However, the defensive midfielder endured a difficult start to life at the Etihad Stadium. He spent most of his time injured or on the bench and made a paltry 12 appearances in the Premier League, which included just two starts.

Liverpool are currently lacking firepower at the center of the pitch after losing the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer. Hence, Klopp has been closely studying the market for potential reinforcements. The tactician is said to be a big fan of Philips and could soon launch an offensive to lure the Manchester City man to Merseyside.

Murphy, however, insists that any potential effort to sign the player should come down to his price. The Englishman believes the Reds should only pay half of his previous transfer fee.

“It would depend on the price," he said on talkSPORT. "If it was half the price of what they got for him, maybe it would make sense. But there is a stumbling block in terms of the perception. I think if Liverpool were seen to be getting a player at City who couldn’t get a kick, I’m not sure how that would go down."

“But I like him, I think he’s a talent. I wouldn’t be that disappointed if Liverpool got him. I think he is a talent and he would be great cover or make that position his own as they only have Endo really who can play that position,” he added.

Phillips is yet to make an appearance in four games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Kalvin Philips could consider leaving Manchester City for Liverpool

Britain Soccer Premier League

The midfielder's situation doesn't appear to be getting any better at Manchester City this season. He was left on the bench as Pep Guardiola deployed his team that clashed with Arsenal in the Community Shield earlier this month.

Kalvin Philips was also snubbed for each of the Cityzens' two fixtures in the Premier League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup match versus Sevilla. In all the mentioned games, he failed to get any minutes despite being fit and being named in the squad.

Meanwhile, should he move to Liverpool, Philips will likely walk straight into the team and rediscover himself under Jurgen Klopp. This could do his career a lot of good than staying put at the Etihad Stadium. It remains to be seen how things will develop.