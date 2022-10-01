"I'm not sure who's going to ever do that again" - Recalling the time when Steven Gerrard chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard once chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while giving an interview with Gary Neville for the Overlap YouTube channel.

The eternal debate between Messi and Ronaldo divides the football world like no other. While some side with the Portuguese legend, others pick the Argentine as their favorite.

Both players have conquered countless records and trophies throughout the course of their incredible playing careers.

Gerrard, however, sided with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in this debate. The Aston Villa manager clarified that both superstars are in a different stratosphere than the rest of the bunch. However, he opined that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is more of a team player than the Manchester United icon.

Here's what Steven Gerrard said during the interview:

“They are the two in my era that were just … the numbers – when you’re a footballer, and you’ve done it yourself – I’m not sure who’s going to ever do that again. They’re [Ronaldo and Messi] very different for me.”

Watch Steven Gerrard choose between Ronaldo and Messi:

The former Liverpool captain went on to add:

"I think they’re both operating on a different planet to every footballer that’s ever lived. Probably besides your Peles and your Maradonas. But Messi, for me, is more of a team player. If he’s in on goal, he’ll look for a pass as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well.”

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi started their seasons?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had contrasting starts to their campaign in 2022-23. The Portuguese has struggled for his place in the Manchester United side under Erik ten Hag. He could only make substitute appearances in the Red Devils' last four league games.

In 10 games for club and country so far this season, Ronaldo has scored only one goal. His single goal came from the penalty spot against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has enjoyed a productive start to his campaign with PSG. After enduring a difficult first season in which he underperformed according to his astronomical standards, the Argentine has got his bearings together this term.

In 11 games across all competitions for the Parisians, Messi has managed six goals and eight assists.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon. Considering both superstars are on the wrong end of their 30s, this might be the last time they grace the grandest stage on earth. The event will start on November 20.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far