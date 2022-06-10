"I'm not sure he's going to play"- Martin Keown makes honest admission about future of Arsenal star who has performed 'really well' recently

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown wonders t hre playing time Eddie Nketiah would receive amidst reports the Gunners have offered the striker a new contract.

Nketiah rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal but has struggled to be a first-team starter. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure and Alexandre Lacazette's dip in form saw Nketiah get some game time.

He enjoyed an incredible end to the season, scoring five goals in his last seven Premier League games, including braces against Chelsea and Leeds United.

Nketiah's impressive displays have resulted in the club offering him a new contract. However, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Everton hitman Richarlison.

That suggests Nketiah might not be a regular starter for the Gunners next season.

"You have to take players through the ranks. You want them to sign new deals. I'm not sure he's going to play. In an ideal world. Arsenal will have someone else, an A-line striker, they will bring in. Nketiah did really well at the end of last season, but to play every week?," Keown told talkSPORT.

"Arsenal need to strengthen in that area, you could argue that cost them a Champions League position. You saw what their neighbours did in the transfer market at the same time."

Lacazette is set to leave as a free agent. As per Sky Sports, the Frenchman has agreed a three-year deal with his former club Lyon. The Gunners will be desperate short of options in attack and are likely to sign a world-class striker this summer.

Football Daily @footballdaily BREAKING



Arsenal have offered Eddie Nketiah a new contract after his last one with the club had expired. BREAKINGArsenal have offered Eddie Nketiah a new contract after his last one with the club had expired. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Arsenal have offered Eddie Nketiah a new contract after his last one with the club had expired. https://t.co/9SZXGCf2FK

Arsenal likely to prioritise acquisition of Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City vs Aston Villa - Premier League

As per The Mirror, Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has emerged as one of the Gunners' top targets this summer.

The Gunners have reportedly offered the Brazilian £190,000 per week and bonuses, which is a massive improvement on the £110,000 per week he's currently earning at the Etihad.

Jesus enjoyed an impressive end to his last campaign, scoring six goals in his last seven Premier League games.

The Brazilian could, however, fall down the pecking order with the arrival of forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Tielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFCYouri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are still top of the list for Arsenal this summer. Expectation on GJ is for him to join a Premier League club, as reported today morning.Tielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are still top of the list for Arsenal this summer. Expectation on GJ is for him to join a Premier League club, as reported today morning. ⚪️🔴 #AFCTielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. ⤵️ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

The Brazilian will be keen to be a first-choice striker. The 25-year-old's speed, work rate and versatility make him an ideal transfer target for the Gunners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far