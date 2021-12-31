“I’m sure he’d bite your arm off at the opportunity” – Glen Johnson names ‘realistic’ replacement for Ben Chilwell at Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged the Blues to snap up Everton’s out-of-favor defender Lucas Digne in the upcoming winter transfer window. He believes Digne will be a good replacement for the injured Ben Chilwell.

The Chelsea left-back has been out of contention for the Blues since suffering a serious knee injury during Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over Juventus on November 23. He is reported to be out for the season after a surgery had to be done this week on his knee.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Chelsea eye-up Everton's Lucas Digne with Ben Chilwell sidelined for the SEASON after knee injury trib.al/aNJbekh Chelsea eye-up Everton's Lucas Digne with Ben Chilwell sidelined for the SEASON after knee injury trib.al/aNJbekh

Speaking to BoyleSports football, Johnson pointed out that Lucas Digne would be an ideal replacement for the injured Chilwell. He said:

“It would be a good signing, he’s a good player. For whatever reason he’s not playing under Rafa [Benitez] at the moment. He’s another realistic target. I’m sure he’d bite your arm off at the opportunity [to play for Chelsea]. He’s not playing as much as he’d like, so that would be a good signing. He can play both sides as well.”

He added:

“Everton are a good side and they’ve got a decent squad, but Digne’s one of their better players. Rafa has clearly seen something and he prefers the other options. But I am surprised he’s not playing as much.”

Digne has made the starting line up 13 times in the Premier League for Everton this season. However, the Frenchman has fallen out of favor with manager Rafael Benitez in recent weeks. This opens the door for a potential swoop by the Blues.

Reports from Goal state that the player is available for a loan deal in the January transfer window. With Chelsea only having Marcos Alonso at left wingback, the Blues will have to seriously consider a move for the player.

Chelsea have seen their title push falter over the festive period, having lost their position at the top of the table. They have dropped to second, eight points off leaders Manchester City. They will be hoping to resurrect their title challenge in the new year.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel provides update on Ben Chilwell injury ahead of Liverpool game

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Ben Chilwell’s injury. The Blues initially hoped that Chillwell would avoid having to undergo surgery, but the player went under the knife on Thursday.

Ben Chilwell @BenChilwell Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages 💪🏼💙 Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages 💪🏼💙 https://t.co/6fhTljqTkH

Tuchel informed the press ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Liverpool on Sunday that the operation was a success. However, the German manager noted that Chilwell wouldn’t return this season. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Chilly, of course, had surgery and has our best wishes. Seems like the season is over.”

Edited by Aditya Singh