"I’m sure he’ll play a great tournament" - Pedri backs Barcelona teammate to have a good Euro 2024 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is confident that his teammate Lamine Yamal will have a strong tournament at EURO 2024. The duo are teammates for Blaugrana and will be one of their representatives at the European Championships in Germany.

The Spanish midfielder spoke to the Barca Times ahead of the start of the showpiece tournament in Germany. Pedri talked about the breakout teenager and believes that Yamal doesn't need any advice. He said:

“A piece of advice for Lamine? He doesn’t need it. He only thinks about playing football and having fun on the pitch. I’m sure he’ll play a great tournament.”

Lamine Yamal has had a fantastic breakout season for Barcelona this campaign, making 50 appearances for the first team, scoring seven goals, and making as many assists in the process. He has also made seven appearances for La Roja, scoring two and assisting three.

Spain head into the tournament with a strong side at their disposal, with a contingent from Blaugrana and their eternal rivals Los Blancos. They kick off their EURO 2024 campaign on June 15 when they face Croatia in Berlin.

Four Barcelona players are part of the Spain squad for Euro 2024

Barcelona will have four stars representing Spain at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. The Blaugrana quartet will be keen to help their nation to glory at the tournament, with La Roja expected at least to make it to the later stages of the competition.

Three of the four representatives are younger than 23 years old, showing the Catalan club's ability to produce and develop young talent. Ferran Torres will be the oldest Cule at the tournament and will hope to guide his younger teammates.

Lamine Yamal will be the main Blaugrana player to watch at the tournament. He is one of the most exciting prospects in Germany and will give the Spanish national team a fantastic outlet out wide.

The 16-year-old will try to break the record for the youngest player to score and assist at the tournament. Barcelona will keenly watch their young contingent at Euro 2024 and hope to welcome them back in high spirits for the new season.

