"I'm sure he’ll want to come back one day" - Glen Johnson tips Chelsea to re-sign striker who is 'enjoying his football again'

Former Chelsea and Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has tipped the Blues to re-sign English forward Tammy Abraham following his impressive form in the Serie A with AS Roma.

Glen Johnson thinks Chelsea could go back to sign their academy graduate. They have shown that they are not shy about spending big money on a player they let go of. The Blues famously resigned former player Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The former Chelsea full-back believes strikers are always hard to come by which is why a Premier League-proven striker in Tammy Abraham will want to return to England. Speaking to bettingodds.com (via Team Talk), Glen Johnson said:

"He’s scoring, enjoying his football again and he’s got a lot to offer. And naturally, all the big teams are going to want strikers who are scoring goals. Chelsea have shown in the past that they’re not embarrassed to sign somebody back for a lot more money than they sold them for."

Johnson added:

“If he continues to score goals, then I think, yeah, they would be interested. Strikers are hard to come by, aren’t they? As a young Englishman, we’re all brought up to want to play in the Premier League so I’m sure he’ll want to come back one day to settle some scores.”

Chelsea decided to sell Tammy Abraham to AS Roma for a fee of around £34 million after signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. However, the Blues have inserted a buy-back clause of £68 million which will get activated in the summer of 2023.

As things stand, Tammy Abraham is flourishing under former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. The 24-year-old forward has scored four goals and has provided two assists in ten matches across all competitions.

Tammy Abraham also scored on his return to the England setup in the Three Lions' 5-0 win over Andorra in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Chelsea are currently on the top of the Premier League

After the first seven games of the league season, Chelsea currently find themselves at the top of the Premier League charts, one point clear of Liverpool and two points clear of both Manchester clubs.

The Blues recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton right before the international break to deservedly sit at the summit of the Premier League.

Following the international break, the Blues will travel to face a high-flying Brentford side who currently find themselves in seventh after impressive results against Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United.

