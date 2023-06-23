"I’m sure he’s going to teach us a lot" - Neymar talks up Real Madrid's Carlo Anceotti amid links to Brazil national team job

Neymar Jr. gave a glowing verdict of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as the Italian has been heavily linked with becoming the new Brazil manager. Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

He has been tipped to take over the Selecaos after that. Ramon Menezes has been in charge of the team since Tite's dismissal following the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit.

Speaking about Ancelotti, Neymar said (via Football Espana):

“We will have the opportunity to have a foreign coach. Ancelotti has won everything, and I’m sure he’s going to teach us a lot.”

Real Madrid's Rodrygo added:

“I can’t talk much because I don’t know much either. I know he’s plan A for the national team. The president is counting on him. and we also want him there. For me, for Vini, for Militao. … we know him, and we know of his greatness."

The attacker added:

“Having him in the national team is going to be very important, but there is still nothing confirmed. We hope that when his contract ends, he will come to the national team.”

Neymar named Real Madrid star as one of the best youngsters in world football

Neymar recently said that Endrick and Rodrygo are among the best young players in the world. Endrick is a highly touted prospect and will join Real Madrid in 2024. Rodrygo, meanwhile, is already a key player for Los Blancos.

While the likes of Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland have often been touted as the best youngsters in world football by many, the Brazil captain gave different choices (via El Futbolero):

"What talent excites me the most? For me, it's Rodrygo and Endrick. They are both great footballers."

The PSG star, though, has been the subject of transfer speculations recently. He has been linked with a move out of the Parisians in the summer. The player had an injury-plagued campaign last term and had to undergo ankle surgery. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

