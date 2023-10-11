"I’m sure he’s questioning his decision" - Former Chelsea star believes Mason Mount will regret his summer move to Manchester United

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson believes Mason Mount will regret his move to Manchester United ahead of this season. The Englishman claimed the midfielder did not expect such poor form from the Red Devils before his move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United signed Mount from the West London outfit this summer for an initial £55 million. The Red Devils have been in dismal form this season under Erik ten Hag, sitting tenth in the Premier League table.

The England international has not impressed since joining the ranks at Old Trafford. Mount has recorded just one assist in six appearances so far across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Glen Johnson insisted that the former Chelsea star will have regrets about his exit from Stamford Bridge. The Englishman told Betfred (as quoted by Metro):

"At the moment he will be. Manchester United are a very big football club, but you don’t join them in the expectation that you’re going to be part of a team that’s tenth in the Premier League. You only want to go there to challenge for major honours, and I know that Chelsea aren’t in a better position at this very moment, but you don’t move to Old Trafford in the expectation that you’re going to struggle."

He added:

"I don’t know why he decided to leave Chelsea, but I’m sure he’s questioning his decision at this very moment."

The Blues are currently 11th in the league standings, one point behind the Red Devils, with Mauricio Pochettino struggling to turn things around since his arrival at the club this summer.

"The fee was too much" - Manchester United icon Louis Saha slams former Chelsea star Mason Mount

Former Manchester United star, Louis Saha, has lambasted Mason Mount for his poor form at Old Trafford. The Frenchman believes the England international lacks creativity while claiming that the club paid too much for his services.

Criticizing the midfielder's performance in United's 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend (Saturday, 7 October), Saha told King Casino Bonus (as quoted by Football365):

"Man Utd are relying on one or two players to create, and I haven’t seen enough of Mount yet. His creativity is nowhere to be seen. I didn’t see any positive runs from him against Brentford. His timing is off, too, and he can’t make chances by playing like this."

He added, insisting that Mount can perform better:

"I think Mount can be a lot better, but I’d say the fee was too much. I think Chelsea were playing a game with the fee, even if the market is very competitive and a lot of players have moved for similar fees. I’d say, based on what we’ve seen, Mount isn’t performing and I’ve seen Casemiro play more offensively than Mount. That’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true."

Mount is a Chelsea academy graduate and earned his spot in the first team under former manager Frank Lampard. The England international played a crucial role during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He helped them win the UEFA Champions League in 2021 after assisting Kai Havertz's match-winner in the final against Manchester City.