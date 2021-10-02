“I’m not sure I ever told him, but I like him!" - Jurgen Klopp discusses rivalry with Pep Guardiola as Liverpool prepares to host Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about his rivalry with Spanish counterpart Pep Guardiola ahead of Liverpool's clash against Manchester City at Anfield.

The Liverpool gaffer was in an affable mood and described facing Pep's Blues as one of the toughest challenges. However, he reiterated how confident the Reds were about emerging victorious against the defending champions.

He said:

“I’m not sure I ever told Pep, but I like him! That’s true. Obviously, from time to time I annoy him with things I say in press conferences. I don’t mean to say anything bad about him, but when somebody from the City staff tells him ‘Klopp said that’, I can see in his press conference that he gets really angry. Sorry for that!"

“But no, I respect him a lot. We think we know a lot about each other but we don’t. We’ve met in football games, but two years ago we had a few situations where we went together to Manchester for awards [ceremonies] and stuff like this.

Klopp concluded by revealing how both managers are determined to win despite their respective differences. However, it's safe to say that the two managers will stop at nothing to claim an edge over the other. Saturday's clash at Anfield might be an early "title decider."

Will Liverpool claim bragging rights or will Manchester City lay claim to the Premier League title?

Liverpool will be looking forward to not only retaining but also improving their position at the top of the table.

Anfield has always been their backyard and a victory at home will take the Reds four points clear of Manchester City. Liverpool are looking to win back the title they claimed in the 2019-20 season.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25th. Their midweek loss to PSG was a minor blimp in a different competition.

Klopp feels any game against Manchester City is a massive challenge. He thinks the Cityzens don't leave a single opportunity to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes.

Also Read

Liverpool, however, currently stand as the only undefeated team in the Premier League and will be looking forward to cementing their authority on the title.

Manchester City's match against Liverpool will kick off at 4:30 GMT. It will definitely be the biggest match of the Premier League weekend.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far