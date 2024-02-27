"I’m sure that I will return to coaching" - Iconic Real Madrid manager provides update on his plans amid links to Bayern Munich

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has provided an update on his managerial future amidst links with Bayern Munich.

Zidane has been out of management since leaving Los Blancos for the second time in 2021. During his absence from coaching, the legendary Frenchman has been linked with several jobs.

Recently, he has been tipped to become the Bayern manager after Thomas Tuchel's tenure ends at the end of the season. When attending the Premiere of Marcelo Lippi's documentary, Zidane told the media (via Managing Madrid):

“I’m sure that I will return to coaching, I’d like to."

He was further asked whether he would contemplate taking on a role at an Italian club. Zidane said:

“Anything can happen, but right now I’m busy with other things."

Zidane, during his first Real Madrid stint, won four UEFA Champions League titles, including three in a row. He is one of the most sought-after managerial commodities in world football.

Christophe Dugarry tips Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to take over at Bayern Munich

Zidane's former teammate, Christophe Dugarry thinks that the Frenchman could contemplate taking over at Bayern Munich.

Dugarry thinks Bayern are a club just as historical as Real Madrid, which may be of Zidane's interest. Speaking about the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner, Dugarry said (via Tribal Football):

"If he's learning German? I don't think so. But the stadiums are full, the German league is beautiful. I think every coach dreams of a club like Bayern."

The pundit added:

"There was Pep Guardiola, the best coach in the world. Everything is tidy, the coaches are put in the best conditions, there is enthusiasm and their work is respected. I think this is a perfect club for Zidane."

The Bavarians have announced that they will part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.