"I'm not sure" - Interesting scoreline prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool by Chris Sutton

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted another thrilling contest when Liverpool travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14.

The Reds have had a poor season so far and sit seventh in the table, 16 points behind leaders Arsenal. They lost 3-1 against Brentford in their previous league game and drew 2-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

Brighton, meanwhile, are just a point behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and beat Everton 4-1 in their previous outing. They then hammered Middlesbrough 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

When the Reds hosted the Seagulls in October 2022, the game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Liverpool FC @LFC The highlights from today's 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield 📽

Sutton has predicted a similar game this time around in his column for the BBC, as he wrote:

"Roberto De Zerbi's first game as Brighton boss saw the Seagulls go to Anfield and draw 3-3 in an absolute thriller. Liverpool have not really got much better since then - they still look shaky at the back and they still waste a lot of chances. One day Darwin Nunez will score five in the same game, but it won't be this weekend."

He added:

"I'm not sure why Brighton have left Leandro Trossard out of their past couple of games, because he scored a hat-trick at Anfield and always seemed to me to be one of their main men, but they are still dangerous without him."

Prediction Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino's fitness ahead of Liverpool's trip to Brighton

Darwin Nunez missed training ahead of the Brighton clash due to a minor injury. When asked about the Uruguayan striker's fitness, Jurgen Klopp said in a pre-match press conference (via Liverpool's website):

"If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out. We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that."

Klopp also shared that James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are back in training while Roberto Firmino remains out, as he said:

"Millie, yesterday, did big parts of training and will be back in normal training today. Bobby not. Stefan will be back in training today. He was out, he got a knock on the hip bone, which is quite uncomfortable, but he will back as well and that's it pretty much."

Klopp also stated that the Brazilian was expected to return in two weeks but his progress was hampered as he felt some discomfort during his recovery process.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino's injury:



"At the start it was a little injury, 10 days, 2 weeks, but then Bobby felt something again. He's not close to team training." Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino's injury:"At the start it was a little injury, 10 days, 2 weeks, but then Bobby felt something again. He's not close to team training." https://t.co/oFB3A3fVub

