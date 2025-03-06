“I’m sure of it” - PSG star makes prediction for second leg against Liverpool after 1-0 loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Vitinha is confident of his side's chances of beating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. He asserted that they will beat the Reds in the second leg at Anfield and go through.

The Parisians hosted Liverpool at Parc des Princes in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday. It was an incredibly dominant performance by the hosts. They had 71% possession and made 27 attempts on goal with 10 being on target.

However, PSG failed to score while the Reds did with just 1 attempt on target via Harvey Elliott (87'). The Parisians will now travel to Anfield, hoping to turn around the deficit. After the game on Wednesday, Vitinha said (via Liverpool.com):

"Tough. Everyone saw it. Football is like that, it's hard to play a game like that, against a team like that.

"Their only shot, I don't know... It's tough, but now we're going to show what kind of team we are. It's been a long time since we lost, it's up to us to show our personality and our strength. We're going to go there, we're going to play a great game, we're going to score and we're going to go through, I'm sure of it."

The second leg at Anfield will take place on Tuesday, March 11.

Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool star should've been sent off against PSG

In the 25th minute of the match, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate appeared to have fouled PSG forward Bradley Barcola from the back a last man. However, on-field referee Davide Massa didn't give it and it was also cleared by VAR. If given, it could've resulted in Konate being sent off as it was a last-man tackle.

Rio Ferdinand, who was on commentary for TNT Sports, said:

"That’s a foul. The push is in the back. If that’s not a red card, I’ll be amazed. It will be a shame if they go down to ten men because you want the best players on the pitch for 90 minutes, but it’s a foul."

Regardless, Konate went on to complete the match as the Reds held on under immense pressure from PSG. Alisson Becker made nine saves and was named the Player of the Match.

The Merseysiders will now face Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, March 8, before the second leg. The Parisians, meanwhile, will face Stade Rennais away in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

