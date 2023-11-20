"I’m not sure if it’s 100% going to happen" - Arsenal legend reveals what he's heard about Mikel Arteta's January transfer plans

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has opened the lid on his former club's transfer plans ahead of the winter transfer window.

The former Gunners midfielder revealed that Mikel Arteta's side are planning to strengthen their options in the middle of the park but expressed doubts as to whether that is really going to happen.

It is a common knowledge that Arsenal need to reinforce their squad if they are to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Thomas Partey has become injury prone these days and is currently sidelined. Kai Harvertz has struggled so far while Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are already in the final year of their contracts with the club.

According to Silva, the Gunners are making plans to bolster their options in the center of the pitch. The Brazilian spoke to Mirror Sport at the Web Summit in Lisbon about his former club's plans. He said:

"I heard that they were maybe looking for some midfielders especially because of Partey being injured at times.”

He continued:

"I’m not sure if it’s 100 per cent going to happen but obviously, they have to be aware that this is a very short window and very specific."

Gilberto Silva went on to stress the importance of signing the right players that can be relied upon over the course of the season. He said:

"You have to be like a fisherman sometimes, to grab the right player that you really need that’s going to help you to win games and to be useful for the rest of the season. Also to improve the way you play."

He added:

"It’s not about sometimes bringing a player because you need [them]. Speaking to people there, Edu many times, they are working hard to have the data and what they think is right for the club in terms of targets. The market is very competitive as well, sometimes you have to be fast and not lose the opportunity."

Silva was at the Web Summit in in Portugal to promote his new hate-free football social media platform, Striver.

Who are Arsenal's top targets for the January transfer window?

Given Gabriel Jesus' inconsistency and Eddie Nketiah's lack of experience, Arsenal have been urged to sign an established striker in the winter. Brentford striker Ivan Toney is believed to be their top target for this role.

The Englishman's eight-month ban for violating betting regulations will soon expire, but Brentford's £80 million valuation of the player could be a stumbling block. Competition is also expected to be high in the race for his signature as other clubs are also interested.

In addition, Arsenal could lure Aston Villa's Douglaz Luiz to the Emirates Stadium to tighten things up in midfield. Mikel Arteta has been keeping tabs on the player for several months now and rumors suggest he could go all out for his signature come January.