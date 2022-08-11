“I’m not sure it’s a good choice to bring him” – William Gallas doubts whether Manchester United target will thrive at Old Trafford 

Former France international defender William Gallas has opened up on Manchester United's pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

As reported by The Guardian earlier this week, the Red Devils agreed a fee of an initial £15 million with the Old Lady for the Frenchman's signature. Rabiot could become United's fourth acquisition this summer following the signings of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Gallas, who has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League, is far from convinced by the move.

The former France defender has claimed that Rabiot might be able to rediscover his form at Old Trafford but feels the physicality of the Premier League will be a major challenge for him. He told Getting Casino:

"Rabiot was a good player when he played at PSG, when he went to Juventus, he hasn't had a good season. Maybe he will return to form at Manchester United but the Premier League is tougher and more physical, he needs to be ready for it."

Gallas has cast his doubts on whether his compatriot will be a good buy for Manchester United. He added:

"Players don't understand the levels of physicality of the Premier League until they witness it first-hand. I'm not sure it's not a good choice to bring him to Man United."

Will Adrien Rabiot be a good signing for Manchester United?

Rabiot was tipped to achieve big things in the early years of his career but he has not quite managed to live up to those lofty expectations. Since departing Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus on a free transfer back in 2019, his career has been on a downward trajectory.

Rabiot's debut season for the Old Lady was one to forget. Despite having won his place back in the side, he has been far from impressive for the Serie A side.

The Frenchman might be a cheap alternative to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, Ten Hag's priority target for his rebuild at Manchester United.

However, adding an underperforming player to an already weak midfield could be a decision that could come back to haunt the Red Devils' boss in the future. On top of that, Rabiot is not best known for his discipline off the pitch, which could have a detrimental effect on the dressing room.

