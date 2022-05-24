“I’m not so sure” – Jamie Carragher feels Liverpool defender will not be in starting line-up for Champions League final against Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might fancy Joel Matip over Ibrahima Konate in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Reds will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday (May 28) and will have their eyes on their seventh European crown.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Klopp could pick Konate over Matip in the final. However, he reckons that Konate's error on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers might give his manager a second thought.

Konate was at fault for Wolves taking an early lead in the game as he missed an easy interception that led to Pedro Neto's goal.

Carragher has claimed that Matip hardly makes any mistakes and is also experienced, which is why he might get the nod ahead of Konate against Real Madrid. The former Liverpool defender spoke on the Blood Red Podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I thought Konate was going to play, but I thought this morning if that could have put some doubt in Klopp’s mind. I felt Konate would play because of his extra pace to help Trent on that side with Vinicius."

"But Joel Matip doesn’t make mistakes really, you also have to take into account Konate playing on that left side, it’s never as comfortable as easy. I think that has made it a 50/50 decision now. I was convinced that Konate would play, now I’m not so sure."

Carragher has suggested that it will be a 50-50 decision for Klopp as Konate has done so well this season. He added:

“I think he might look at his record and see that he’s never lost whenever he’s played, and he made a mistake in the last game but that pace, physicality and set-pieces. Imagine him and van Dijk going up for set-pieces every time?"

“I think it’s a 50/50 one but I think he may just plump for Matip in the end just because he’s a steady and calm influence.”

Matip would be a safer pick over Konate for Liverpool against Real Madrid

Against a team of seasoned winners like Real Madrid in the final, Klopp might go with the safer option. Joel Matip has delivered for Liverpool over the years on big occasions and he hardly puts a foot wrong.

Konate could become one of the best defenders in the world in years to come but he is still just 22 years old. Playing Konate ahead of Matip has its own advantage but it would still be a riskier pick. Klopp might feel he does not need to take that risk in the final.

