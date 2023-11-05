"I'm sure" - Jamie Carragher highlights 2 glaring weaknesses in Arsenal squad after Newcastle United defeat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Arsenal lack a striker and a goalkeeper good enough to help them win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners lost 1-0 against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 4. It was their first league defeat of the season and they sit third in the table, three points behind current leaders Manchester City.

After the game, Carragher raised questions about goalkeeper David Raya and Arsenal's centre-forward options, saying:

"Have Arsenal got a centre-forward and a goalkeeper who can win you the league? I don’t think they have. When you think of vital positions where teams win leagues, it’s in both boxes."

"It wasn’t a mistake as such to replace Aaron Ramsdale, as Ramsdale wasn’t going to win you the league. But the guy he’s chosen right now to come in is absolutely all over the place."

Carragher also pointed out Raya's mistake against Newcastle, saying:

"Don’t let it get lost in all the VAR stuff of the Arsenal goalkeeper again making another mistake. This is now a massive problem for Mikel Arteta.

"This is a huge problem. He’s made the same mistake he made as he did a couple of weeks ago against Chelsea. He got away with it against Sevilla, but he’s not got away with it here."

Carragher continued to dissect Raya's mistake that led to Newcastle's winning goal, which was shrouded in controversy. He said:

"The goalkeeper just keeps edging and edging forward. When the ball leaves Willock’s foot again, the goalkeeper is outside his near post. This is a recurring theme with this goalkeeper.

"Then he finds himself out of position, he can’t then reach, and it has a knock-on effect on the foul. I think Gabriel is stooping as he thinks the ball is going to evade the goalkeeper. The talk will be about VAR, everyone will be talking about it, but Raya is a huge problem."

Carragher also shared his analysis on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"I am sure. They haven’t!"

A look at David Raya's time at Arsenal so far

Much to the surprise of many, the Gunners signed David Raya from Brentford on loan with an option to buy in the summer. With Aaron Ramsdale already at the club, many were confused with the decision.

However, Raya has become the No. 1 at the club, making 10 appearances across competitions. He has kept five clean sheets and conceded eight goals. He has made a couple of excellent saves.

However, the Spaniard has also looked nervous at times and made some errors. He was at fault for both of Arsenal's defeats this season - 2-1 at RC Lens and 1-0 at Newcastle United.

Raya will look to make amends when the Gunners host Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8. They are on top of their group, a point above RC Lens.