“I’m sure Liverpool would like to re-sign him” - Glen Johnson makes bold Raheem Sterling transfer claim

Glen Johnson has refused to rule out the possibility of Liverpool re-signing Raheem Sterling as the Manchester City forward's future becomes increasingly uncertain.

Sterling has only started four Premier League games this season and has plummeted down Manchester City's pecking order. He has not received the game time he expects and is not content with his role at the club.

The England international left Liverpool in a tumultuous manner in the summer of 2015. But Johnson believes Jurgen Klopp's side will benefit from the winger's unlikely comeback. In an interview with Bettingodds.com, the former Liverpool right-back stated of alleged transfer interest in Sterling:

“If it’s genuinely between Liverpool and Barcelona, then it’s no competition considering where both clubs are at the moment."

Johnson added:

"Liverpool could certainly do with a player like Raheem but he would probably struggle initially to get into their starting eleven as both Salah and Mane are on flames at the moment. However, they can’t each play 60 games a season either. There will certainly be an opportunity for Raheem to fight for a space at Liverpool. He’s still a world-class player and I’m sure Liverpool would like the chance to re-sign him."

Raheem Sterling may return to Liverpool after falling out of favor at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City

In Manchester City's 3-0 triumph over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, the 26-year-old was trusted to play from the start. But he is no longer a sure starter under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling is under contract with City until the summer of 2023. He has been unable to reach an agreement with the Sky Blues for a new contract and has been linked with a move to Liverpool. He could be seeking a way out of the club in order to resume his career somewhere else.

When asked for an update on Sterling's future, Guardiola stated that he had no idea 'what's going to happen.' Sterling has slipped down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City squad. He seems to have fallen out of favor with the Manchester City manager.

Guardiola told reporters:

"Don’t ask me from now on until the transfer window is open because I’m not going to answer them. Mine and Raheem’s focus is on the games, I’m not going to answer any questions about what’s going to happen in the future because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

