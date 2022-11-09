"I'm sure" - Manchester United star sends warning after drawing Barcelona in Europa League

Manchester United midfielder Fred has sent a warning to Catalan giants Barcelona after both teams were drawn together for the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Xavi Hernandez's men may not have impressed in the Champions League, but they have performed well in La Liga They will widely be expected to take their domestic momentum into Europa, against Erik ten Hag's charges.

However, Fred believes that Manchester United are up to the task. The 29-year-old spoke to the club's official media outlet after the Europa League draw, explaining (via ManUtd.com):

“We know that Barcelona is a great team. It won't be an easy game, there are no easy games in the Europa League. We were drawn against Barcelona. It will be a great game, I'm sure we are ready for it."

He continued:

“We players like playing in great fixtures like these ones, and we are prepared for this game. God willing, we'll qualify for the next round.”

The Brazilian midfielder also stated that the fans had their part to play when Barcelona visit Old Trafford for the second leg of the tie:

“Our stadium has always had a great atmosphere with the fans constantly behind us. Obviously, we haven't done as well in the last few seasons, but they have always been together with us, supporting the team."

He added:

“This season is no different; every game, the big games, they were here, and we've had some great games and victories. I'm sure they'll be here against Barcelona supporting us, they'll give us strength to get the win. That's why it's so important to play in front of our fans and get a result here.”

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw attracts interest from Premier League clubs

While Luke Shaw will likely partake in the Red Devils' push for the Europa League trophy this season, he may not be at Old Trafford next season. The left-back's contract is set to expire when the season ends. While United have a clause that will allow them to extend it, they have not made any moves to do so.

This has seen Shaw reach out to interested Premier League clubs like Everton and Leicester City over the summer, according to Jacques Talbot (via ThePeoplesPerson). With Tyrell Malacia now set to take up the England international's role at Manchester United, a move could well be on the cards for Luke Shaw.

